Don't allow privatization of upcoming Latur health facility, BJP MP tells Union minister
Latur BJP MP Sudhakar Shrangare on Tuesday said he has asked Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to stop reported plans of the Maharashtra government to privatize a super specialty hospital coming up on state-owned land here with taxpayers' money.
He said the Central government had given grants worth several crore rupees for the upcoming facility, adding that it must not be privatized or else common citizens from Latur and adjoining districts would not be able to avail treatment due to exorbitant costs.
