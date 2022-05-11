Shanghai reports 7 new COVID-related deaths for May 10
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-05-2022 05:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 05:23 IST
- Country:
- China
The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported seven new COVID 19-related deaths on May 10, up from six a day earlier, the city's health authority said on Wednesday.
Shanghai reported 1,259 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 9, down from 2,780 a day earlier. Confirmed symptomatic cases also fell to 228, from 234 the previous day.
The city is battling China's biggest coronavirus outbreak, with most of the its 25 million residents under some form of lockdown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea key for Europe to manage fallout from China-U.S. rivalry, report says
China's Beijing expands COVID-19 mass testing to most of city
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up, sentiment fragile on China growth fears
FOREX-Dollar ascends on China COVID fears, Fed rate hike pace
Health News Roundup: China's Beijing city to expand mass COVID testing to more districts; Walgreens, Teva accused of fueling opioid addiction in the quest for new markets and more