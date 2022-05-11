Left Menu

Shanghai reports 7 new COVID-related deaths for May 10

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-05-2022 05:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 05:23 IST
  • China

The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported seven new COVID 19-related deaths on May 10, up from six a day earlier, the city's health authority said on Wednesday.

Shanghai reported 1,259 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 9, down from 2,780 a day earlier. Confirmed symptomatic cases also fell to 228, from 234 the previous day.

The city is battling China's biggest coronavirus outbreak, with most of the its 25 million residents under some form of lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

