Beijing reports 24 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 10

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-05-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 05:28 IST
China's capital Beijing reported 24 new locally transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 10, down from 61 a day earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.

The city also reported 13 asymptomatic cases for May 10, the same as a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

