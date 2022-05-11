Beijing reports 24 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 10
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-05-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 05:28 IST
- Country:
- China
China's capital Beijing reported 24 new locally transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 10, down from 61 a day earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.
The city also reported 13 asymptomatic cases for May 10, the same as a day earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
