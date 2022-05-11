Left Menu

Bill Gates says he has COVID, experiencing mild symptoms

PTI | Seattle | Updated: 11-05-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 09:33 IST
Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate himself until he is again healthy.

"I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care," Gates wrote.

The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion.

Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent of pandemic mitigation measures, specifical access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries. The Gates Foundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck's antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

