SANAC to sign new Global Fund grant for HIV and TB response

In his capacity as the Chairperson of SANAC, Deputy President David Mabuza has delegated the Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, to officiate the signing ceremony, which will take place in Pretoria. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:45 IST
Phaahla will be accompanied by several Ministers and Deputy Ministers, who are all members of the SANAC Inter-Ministerial Committee.  Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)
The South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) will tomorrow facilitate the signing of the new Global Fund grant, valued at over R8.8 billion, for the next three-year cycle for HIV and TB response in the country.

In his capacity as the Chairperson of SANAC, Deputy President David Mabuza has delegated the Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, to officiate the signing ceremony, which will take place in Pretoria.

In a statement, the National Department of Health said at country level, the grant is administered through a structure known as the Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism (GF-CCM), which is chaired by the SANAC CEO, Dr Thembisile Xulu and is co-chaired by a SANAC Civil Society Forum Deputy Chairperson, Solly Nduku.

The GF-CCM is a multi-stakeholder structure mandated by the Global Fund to oversee grant implementation and features representatives from government, civil society, development partners and the private sector.

"The Global Fund has approved an amount of US$546 766 625 for the period April 2022 – March 2025, which will continue to support the HIV programme and expand the Tuberculosis programme in South Africa," the department said.

Phaahla will be accompanied by several Ministers and Deputy Ministers, who are all members of the SANAC Inter-Ministerial Committee.

Key ambassadors from countries that are both contributors and beneficiaries of the Global Fund will be in attendance, with the Ambassadors of France, US, European Union, African Union forming part of the speakers on the programme.

Heads of development partner agencies such as WHO-SA and UNAIDS-SA, as well as civil society representatives have also been invited.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

