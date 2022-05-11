Mamata urges people to get treatment under govt health scheme within Bengal

Urging people to use health insurance scheme Swasthya Sathi to get treatment within West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said Rs 36 crore had to be spent by her government last year for paying hospitals in other states.

Speaking to reporters at the secretariat, Banerjee said medical facilities in the state have improved substantially and no one needs to go to other states for treatment, barring critical cases.

''Last year, Rs 36 crore went out of the state. The thing is we provide Rs 5 lakh for each Swasthya Sathi (card). If the treatment is done here, the money rolls within our state. The problem is that the money is going out of the state,'' she said.

''I will request all to get treatment here because we have good hospitals, offering better treatment compared to those in other states,'' she added.

Banerjee, who chaired a meeting to review the COVID situation of the state, warned private hospitals of stern legal action if they refuse treatment under the state government's Swathya Sathi scheme.

''In today's meeting, we have directed officials to take rough and tough action in case hospitals refuse admission to patients under Swasthya Sathi. If needed, legal action will be taken against such hospitals,'' she said. She said the government has constituted a committee, led by the chief secretary, to give suggestions so that everyone registered under the scheme gets treatment.

The chief minister said that the state government was ready to tackle the possible fourth wave of the pandemic.

''We have to continue wearing masks. There is nothing to worry about. There are only five (COVID) cases in the hospital, and four of them are needing oxygen support. We are ready to face the situation in case there is any fourth wave,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)