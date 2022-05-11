Left Menu

Health platform conducts study on Delhi-NCR residents who had Covid-like symptoms

Fifty-five percent of the families residing in Delhi and its neighbouring cities surveyed as part of a study have had one or more members down with one or more Covid-like symptoms in April and May, a report has claimed.An online health platform recently conducted an survey and sought responses from residents in Delhi-NCR to a prepared questionnaire.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An online health platform recently conducted an survey and sought responses from residents in Delhi-NCR to a prepared questionnaire. One of the questions -- 'When you or someone else in the family unwell in April or May, (with symptome like fever, sore throat or cough, cold or congestion, fatigue or body ache, stomach ache, diarrhoea, nausea, breathing difficulties, uneasiness, etc.), did you/they take any type of COVID-19 test'.

In response, the majority, 66 percent of the residents said, ''No''. Only 22 percent said, ''Yes, once'', and another 12 percent said, ''Yes, multiple times''.

''This means, of Delhi-NCR families that had one or more members exhibiting Covid-like symptoms in April-May, two in three did not take the Covid test. This question in the survey received 11,235 responses,'' LocalCircles claimed in a statement.

The survey also found that of the people who were getting tested, 42 percent of them were opting only for Rapid Antigen Test, it said in a statement. LocalCircles has attempted to understand the section of people who are having Covid-like symptoms but are choosing to not take the test at all. The survey received more than 23,500 responses from residents located in all districts of Delhi and NCR cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. As many as 64 percent respondents were men while 36 percent respondents were women, it said.

''To summarise, the survey indicates that 55 percent of Delhi-NCR families have had one or more members down with one or more of these Covid-like symptoms in April and in the first 10 days of May,'' the platform claimed in the statement.

This could be extrapolated to say that of those with such symptoms in Delhi-NCR, only 19 percent of the cases are coming under any kind of government data and 81 percent are ''getting missed out,'' it claimed.

Delhi reported 1,118 coronavirus cases and one more death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.38 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

On April 30, the city had recorded 1,607 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate had stood at 5.28 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

