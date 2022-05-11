Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:18 IST
J-K logs 7 new Covid cases
Jammu and Kashmir reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally in the union territory to 4,54,125, officials said.

Six cases were reported from Jammu district while one case was reported Kupwara district, they said.

There are 57 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,317, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stood at 4,751 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

