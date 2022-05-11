Left Menu

MP logs 45 new COVID-19 cases, zero death, 26 recoveries; active tally at 219

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:32 IST
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,792 on Wednesday after the detection of 45 new cases, while no fresh death linked to the respiratory disease was registered in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.5 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 26 to touch 10,30,838, leaving the state with 219 active cases, the official informed.

With 7,763 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,91,61,602, he added.

A government release said 11,81,72,319 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 46,178 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,762, new cases 45, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,838, active cases 219, total tests 2,91,61,602.

