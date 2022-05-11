Covid: 970 new cases, 1 more death in Delhi; positivity rate 3.34 pc
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:32 IST
Delhi reported 970 fresh Covid cases and one more death on Wednesday, while the positivity rate declined to 3.34 percent, according to data shared by the health department here. A total of 29,037 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated.
With the new cases, Delhi's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,97,141, while the death toll rose to 26,184, according to the latest health bulletin.
