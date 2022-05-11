Left Menu

Centre to reduce gap between 2nd COVID jab, booster dose for those flying abroad: Sources

The Central Government has decided to reduce the gap between the second dose and booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for persons travelling abroad to a minimum of 90 days, sources said.

Updated: 11-05-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:49 IST
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), in its meeting on Wednesday, discussed and recommended allowing the administration of precautionary doses before nine months for those who are travelling abroad, according to the receiving country's needs. However, no recommendation has been made over reducing the gap in booster dose for everybody.

There is a mix of views of experts over reducing the gap of booster doses in India as less number of people have shown interest in getting a third dose as a precaution dose despite being allowed by the Centre for those above the age of 18. According to Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the IMA national task force who conducted a study said the longer gap gives better immunity between the primary vaccination and the third dose against COVID-19 infection. Adding that, he said, "We found that if the second dose is taken very recent, it did not make any difference."

He further said, "We have seen people who waited for six months or longer after the second dose, we found that the third dose has made difference." (ANI)

