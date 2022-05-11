Electrician killed due to electrocution at temple fair in TN's Theni

A 32-year-old man was killed here on Wednesday due to electrocution while working on giving power supply to a merry-go-round in connection with a temple festival, police said.

The victim, an electrician, died on the spot upsetting devotees and the local people who had gathered for the popular fair at the Veerpandi Gowmari Temple festival, they said.

Electricity authorities said the contractor of the fair is responsible for ensuring proper installation of devices and other equipment.

The body of the victim has been sent to the government medical college hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered and a probe is on, police said.

