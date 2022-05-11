Gujarat logs 31 new COVID-19 cases

Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 31 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,24,594, the state health department said.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 10,944 with no fresh death reported, the department said in a release.

With 21 patients being discharged during the day after COVID-19 treatment, the total number of recoveries went up to 12,13,467 in Gujarat, leaving the state with 183 active cases.

Ahmedabad district recorded 20 cases, Vadodara eight, and Jamnagar, Navsari and Surat one case each. A total of 38,362 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, raising the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.82 crore.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has no COVID-19 case, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,594, new cases 31, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,467, active cases 183, people tested so far - figures not released.

