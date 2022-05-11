S.Africa's new COVID cases cross 10,000 for first time since January
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:51 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Wednesday reported 10,017 new COVID-19 cases, the first day since January the institute has reported more than 10,000 new infections.
Health authorities and scientists have warned South Africa may be entering a fifth wave of infections driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Africa's maize harvest to fall 9.8% this year
India's Gupta brothers used South Africa's Ex-President in capturing Eskom
South Africa's president confronted by daunting challenges
Protesting miners stop speech by South Africa's president
Protesting miners stop speech by South Africa's president