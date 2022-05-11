Left Menu

No drama, but N.Ireland protocol needs fixing, UK's Johnson says

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:54 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the Northern Ireland protocol, which governs post-Brexit trade rules for the British province, needed to be fixed but there was no need for "drama".

"The trouble with the protocol arrangements is they have been used and interpreted in such a way as to lose the confidence and the support of one important community in Northern Ireland," Johnson told BBC TV after Britain rejected European Union proposals to resolve a standoff.

"In those circumstances, we have to fix it ... I don't think there's any need for drama, this is something that needs to be fixed."

