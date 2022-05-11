World Bank chief tests positive for COVID-19 -statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 22:27 IST
World Bank President David Malpass has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a internal letter from Malpass to World Bank employees seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Malpass, who was fully vaccinated and boosted, was experiencing mild symptoms and working from home, the statement said.
