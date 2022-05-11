Left Menu

Kerala reports 82 'tomato flu' cases in past one month

As many as 82 cases of "tomato flu" have been reported in Kerala's Kollam district during the past one month.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to Kollam district medical officer, the situation is under control. Complete recovery is possible within a week to 10 days.

The flu affects children and spreads through contact. The disease Tomato flu has got its name as people get a red blister. Blisters and mild fever are the symptoms of tomato flu. (ANI)

