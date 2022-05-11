Left Menu

UK will "of course" offer more cost-of-living help, Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would "of course" provide more support for people struggling to cope with surging inflation.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 11-05-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 23:01 IST
UK will "of course" offer more cost-of-living help, Johnson says
  • Country:
  • Finland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would "of course" provide more support for people struggling to cope with surging inflation. Johnson, asked by a reporter about the cost of providing military assistance to Ukraine at a time when people in Britain were unable to heat their homes, said his government was giving support to meet the increased cost of living.

"Of course there'll be more support in the months ahead as things continue to be tough with the increase in the energy prices," he said during a visit to Finland. "We've just got to make sure that we help people through the aftershocks (of the COVID-19 pandemic) and we certainly, certainly will."

The Bank of England last week forecast that inflation in Britain will peak at more than 10% and warned the economy is at risk of recession, adding to pressure on Johnson and his government to expand cost-of-living support measures. Finance minister Rishi Sunak has said he wants to wait to see how much further regulated energy prices rise at their next scheduled review in October before deciding what kind of extra support is needed. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global
3
Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

 United States
4
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022