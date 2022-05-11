Left Menu

Greece bans LGBTQ conversion therapy

Greece on Wednesday banned conversion therapy for minors, a practice aimed at suppressing a person's sexual orientation or gender identity and which the lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans community worldwide, as well as health experts, have condemned as harmful.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 11-05-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 23:09 IST
Greece bans LGBTQ conversion therapy
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece on Wednesday banned conversion therapy for minors, a practice aimed at suppressing a person's sexual orientation or gender identity and which the lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans community worldwide, as well as health experts, have condemned as harmful. Under the bill, which Greece's parliament approved, psychologists or other health professionals need a person's explicit consent to perform such treatment and face fines and a prison term if they violate the law.

The government has drafted a national strategy that runs until 2025 on reforms promoting gender equality in Greece, a largely conservative country. Canada, New Zealand and France criminalized conversion therapy earlier this year. "There were some false treatments that stated that when a minor has chosen a different sexual orientation, his parents could supposedly proceed with 'treatments' for this child to 'return to normality'", Health Minister Thanos Plevris told parliament this week.

"Obviously these treatments not only are not a therapy but they are not supported scientifically," the minister said. The bill also bans advertising such practices.

Plevris added that Greece also plans to ban surgeries on intersex infants and babies born with atypical chromosomes that affect their reproductive anatomy in a way that does not fit with the normative definition of male or female.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global
3
Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

 United States
4
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022