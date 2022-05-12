Left Menu

U.S. ambassador to Russia met with Russian officials on narrow range of issues - State Dept

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan met with Russian officials on Wednesday to discuss a narrow range of issues in the bilateral relationship, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. "Ambassador Sullivan is discussing issues in the bilateral relationship with his Russian counterparts. These tend to be quite narrow.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 00:45 IST
U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan met with Russian officials on Wednesday to discuss a narrow range of issues in the bilateral relationship, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

"Ambassador Sullivan is discussing issues in the bilateral relationship with his Russian counterparts. These tend to be quite narrow. In many cases, these tend to be centered on the functioning of our embassy," Price told a daily news briefing.

