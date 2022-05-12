Left Menu

Dr. Sridhar Peddi Reddy, CMD Renova Hospitals Honoured with Emirates Award of Excellence

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-05-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 09:52 IST
Dr. Sridhar Peddi Reddy, CMD Renova Hospitals Honoured with Emirates Award of Excellence
Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India The reputed emirates Award of Excellence – recognizes extra ordinary talent and commitment demonstrated by beacons of excellence in their respective field.

Dr. Sridhar Peddi Reddy is being honoured with this award for his contribution to the field of Health care in India.

Dr. Sridhar who heads the management team of Renova Hospitals group believes it is the right of every individual to avail quality health care and fulfil their dreams in life, to achieve the same he strives to bring in all means of health care systems and machinery.

Realising the fact that cancer is turning into one dreadful disease and cases are increasing every passing year, Dr. Sridhar has envisioned to bring in various methodologies using modern technologies to help the cancer patients revive their lives. Renova strongly believes there is a “CAN” in CANCER because we can beat it. Renova is in the process of establishing oncology centres in Khammam, Jaipur, and Allahabad in the next one year. Further Renova group has plans to establish 10 oncology centres and 10 mid level multi-speciality hospitals in the coming 5 years. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Dr. Sridhar Peddi Reddy receiving Emirates Award of Excellence PWR PWR

