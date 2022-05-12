S.Korea's Yoon to attend virtual global summit on COVID-19 response

South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol will attend a virtual global summit on the COVID-19 response on Thursday, his office said, in what will be his first attendance at a multilateral meeting of world leaders.

The planned summit comes shortly after North Korea confirmed the first outbreak of COVID-19 in the country earlier in the day.

The United States and Germany will also participate in the upcoming meeting, according to Yoon's office.

