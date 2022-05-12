Teleradiology Solutions wins contract to provide remote radiology services for STOP TB Partnership through UNOPS

Through this partnership TRS will provide high quality and affordable radiology services to Americas and South East Asia where the patients are diagnosed with TB and scale up innovative approaches to TB BANGALORE, India, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleradiology Solutions LLP. (TRS), a global provider of remote radiology services, announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide remote radiology services for STOP TB Partnership through UNOPS for Americas and South East Asia. Teleradiology Solutions will be responsible for providing imaging services in over 20 countries in this region. The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is an operational arm of the United Nations, dedicated to implementing projects for the United Nations System. The STOP TB Partnership (STBP) is a unique international organization at the forefront of the global TB response, bringing together expertise, innovation, medicines, and diagnostics, and people-centered services from a broad range of partners with a shared vision to end TB by 2030.

This contract, which runs from April 2022 through March 2023, was awarded by UNOPS as part of its ongoing efforts to provide affordable health care, particularly remote diagnostic imaging services, to poor and vulnerable populations.

''According to WHO, nearly 1 in 3 people with TB disease is still not diagnosed and notified. Access to subspecialized radiologists across the globe, availability of new tools and renewed political commitment have offered a lifeline for people affected by TB and hope for success in the fight against TB. Teleradiology contributes to patient care by the quick reporting of radiologic studies in remote locations where there is a scarcity of radiology practitioners reducing the time for triage of TB,'' said Mr. Kishor Joshi, Chief Business officer, Teleradiology Solutions.

Dr Arjun Kalyanpur, CEO & Chief Radiologist, Teleradiology solutions highlighted, ''It is tragic that we continue to see mortality from tuberculosis in this day and age. Early detection is key to cure and prevention of spread and Teleradiology has potential for significant impact, just as it has demonstrated in other public health concerns such as stroke and cancer. Our collaboration with UNOPS gives us the opportunity to tackle this disease on a global footing to ensure maximum impact, and is in keeping with our mission to leverage technology to deliver quality radiologic diagnostics to every corner of the globe.'' About STOP TB Partnership Founded in 2001, STBP takes bold and smart risks to serve and amplify the voices of the people, communities, stakeholders, and partners from countries affected by TB. We are guided by three strategic goals to (1) advocate, catalyze, and facilitate sustained coordination and collaboration among partners; (2) support the development, replication, and scale-up of innovative approaches and tools; and (3) facilitate global, equitable access to TB diagnostics and medicines. The STOP TB Partnership believes that its strategic and technical expertise and the willingness to push boundaries are crucial factors in reaching the targets and commitments agreed at the United Nations High-Level Meeting on TB by Heads of State and the TB community-at-large to end TB by 2030.

About TRS: Founded in 2002 by two Yale trained doctors, Teleradiology Solutions is the pioneer in providing a platform for radiologists to converge for remote reading of real time cases through its platform and also conceptualized a business model for teleradiology in India. The company currently provides teleradiology services to over 150 hospitals globally including the United States, Singapore, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, and Africa. The services are also extended to remote places in India such as in Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Kerala. It has reported scans for over 6 million patients thus far with a panel of over 130 globally located radiologists. It was rated the Number 1 National teleradiology company in the United States and 'Best in KLAS' by an independent health care surveyor in the United States. It has been accredited by the US Joint Commission for Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JC) for over a decade and is also the first organization outside Singapore to be accredited by the Ministry of Health, Singapore and has provided teleradiology services to Singapore since 2005. In 2016 it won its first Indian government tender and has set up teleradiology services for the state of Tripura. In the same year it announced a pan India tie up with GE Healthcare as well as the setting up of a 3D lab in Bangalore for Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1514332/Teleradiology_Solutions_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)