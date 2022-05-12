Left Menu

Omicron sub-variants driving Africa's COVID surge - WHO

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-05-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 15:53 IST
Omicron sub-variants driving Africa's COVID surge - WHO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

Sub-variants of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and relaxation of public health measures are driving a current surge in infections in southern Africa, a senior official from the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

"This uptick in cases is an early warning sign which we are closely monitoring. Now is the time for countries to step up preparedness and ensure that they can mount an effective response in the event of a fresh pandemic wave," said Dr Abdou Salam Gueye, Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response at the WHO Regional Office for Africa.

