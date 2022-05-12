Left Menu

We will learn from plight of Aspen's S.African COVID vaccine plant - WHO

"On the final side (the orders), it may be a failure, but we will learn from it for the next step," he told an online briefing. "And also if we ...

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 16:18 IST
We will learn from plight of Aspen's S.African COVID vaccine plant - WHO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A senior World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Thursday it was "unfortunate" that South African firm Aspen's COVID-19 production facility was at risk of closure for lack of orders but lessons would be learned. Dr Abdou Salam Gueye, Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response at the WHO Regional Office for Africa, said the Aspen project was not a failure because it had shown that good COVID-19 vaccines could be produced in South Africa.

He said the lack of orders was because COVAX, the main buyer of vaccines for Africa, had enough supplies. "On the final side (the orders), it may be a failure, but we will learn from it for the next step," he told an online briefing.

"And also if we ... reinstall it in the future because of need, I'm sure that it's going to take less time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022