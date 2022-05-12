We will learn from plight of Aspen's S.African COVID vaccine plant - WHO
A senior World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Thursday it was "unfortunate" that South African firm Aspen's COVID-19 production facility was at risk of closure for lack of orders but lessons would be learned. Dr Abdou Salam Gueye, Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response at the WHO Regional Office for Africa, said the Aspen project was not a failure because it had shown that good COVID-19 vaccines could be produced in South Africa.
He said the lack of orders was because COVAX, the main buyer of vaccines for Africa, had enough supplies. "On the final side (the orders), it may be a failure, but we will learn from it for the next step," he told an online briefing.
"And also if we ... reinstall it in the future because of need, I'm sure that it's going to take less time."
