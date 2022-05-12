Left Menu

COVID-19: 1,032 fresh cases in Delhi; positivity rate 3.64 percent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 18:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.64 percent, according to data shared by the state health department.

With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,98,173 while the death toll stood at 26,184.

Delhi reported 970 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 3.34 percent and one death on Wednesday.

Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 4.38 percent.

A total of 28,386 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

