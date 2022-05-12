Left Menu

Covid: One new case in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:10 IST
Jammu and Kashmir recorded one fresh Covid case on Thursday that took the infection tally to 4,54,126, officials said.

The lone case was reported from Kupwara district in Kashmir division, they said. There are 54 active cases, while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,321, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751, No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

