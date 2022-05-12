Left Menu

Global COVID-19 summit gathers over $3 bln in new funding, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:10 IST
Global COVID-19 summit gathers over $3 bln in new funding, White House says
  • Country:
  • United States

The second global COVID-19 summit has gathered more than $3 billion in new funding to fight the pandemic, a White House fact sheet showed on Thursday.

Funding includes more than $2 billion for immediate response to the pandemic, and $962 million in commitments to a World Bank fund for pandemic preparedness and global health security, according to the fact sheet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022