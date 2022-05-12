Global COVID-19 summit gathers over $3 bln in new funding, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
The second global COVID-19 summit has gathered more than $3 billion in new funding to fight the pandemic, a White House fact sheet showed on Thursday.
Funding includes more than $2 billion for immediate response to the pandemic, and $962 million in commitments to a World Bank fund for pandemic preparedness and global health security, according to the fact sheet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- World Bank
Advertisement