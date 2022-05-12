Global COVID-19 summit gathers over $3 bln in new funding, White House says

The second global COVID-19 summit has gathered more than $3 billion in new funding to fight the pandemic, a White House fact sheet showed on Thursday.

Funding includes more than $2 billion for immediate response to the pandemic, and $962 million in commitments to a World Bank fund for pandemic preparedness and global health security, according to the fact sheet.

