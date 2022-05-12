Mumbai logs 139 COVID-19 cases, highest since Feb 23, but no new death; active tally at 860

Mumbai on Thursday reported 139 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since February 23, but no death linked to the infection was reported in the financial capital, the city civic body said.

With this, the city's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 10,61,177, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

For the third consecutive day, Mumbai has logged over 120 COVID-19 cases, while it has registered infections in three digits for the ninth time in May so far.

The metropolis had logged 124 COVID-19 cases, but no fresh fatalities on Wednesday.

At 139, the city has witnessed the highest daily cases since February 23, when it had logged 168 infections.

Among the new cases, eight were symptomatic and these patients were hospitalized for treatment, while only one of them was put on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

With 7,857 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, their total number increased to 1,69,85,715, the BMC said.

Only 22 out of the 25,249 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are currently occupied in the city, according to the bulletin.

The number of recoveries jumped to 10,40,754 after 130 more patients recovered from the infection, the civic body said.

Currently, the city has 860 active COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate was 98 per cent, while the growth rate of infections between May 5 and May 11 stood at 0.010 per cent, the bulletin said.

The case doubling rate in Mumbai was 6,116 days.

The metropolis has been free of sealed buildings and containment zones for several weeks now.

On January 7, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third wave of the pandemic which started from December 21, 2021. PTI KK RSY RSY