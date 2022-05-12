Need to make health accessible, affordable, and patient-friendly: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today addressed a round table meeting with top corporate hospitals at Nirman Bhavan, New Delhi.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the need to strengthen the approach of hospitals to collaboratively provide high-quality healthcare services to the deserved population of the country. He stressed that the various challenges stated by the hospitals can be resolved through the collective efforts of the government and the stakeholders. He stated "We can study the best practices across the globe; however, India should focus to design its own model to establish a cost-effective and high-quality healthcare ecosystem.

He also added that "We need to make health accessible, affordable, and patient-friendly". He emphasized the contributions of the hospitals to the successful implementation of any Public Health scheme. The government is taking various initiatives like Heal in India, and Heal by India to promote medical value tourism. He also highlighted the need to strengthen the approach of hospitals to collaboratively provide high-quality healthcare services and assured the industry of full support in realising Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Universal Health Coverage.

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary said, "During the transition phase, various hurdles can occur which shall be resolved over the course of the journey". To achieve the same, regular feedback from all the stakeholders is paramount. It is the top priority of the Govt to stabilize the system."

Dr.Vinod Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr R S Sharma, CEO, NHA, and Senior Officials from Health Ministry and NHA were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)