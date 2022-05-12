Left Menu

Chhattisgarh logs 4 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally at 35

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-05-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 22:06 IST
Chhattisgarh on Thursday recorded four new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,52,331, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, he said.

The four cases, at a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, were reported from Raipur (3) and Balrampur (1), he added.

The recovery count increased by two to touch 11,38,262, leaving the state with 35 active cases, the official said.

With 4,017 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,84,755, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,331, new cases 4, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,262, active cases 35, total tests 1,76,84,755.

