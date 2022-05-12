West Bengal reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

West Bengal reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the Health Department said.

In the last 24 hours, 39 people recovered from the disease, it said.

There are 398 active cases in the state at present. Of them, 11 are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

The state had recorded 25 cases on Wednesday.

The new cases were detected after testing 9,023 samples, recording a positivity rate of 0.47 per cent.

So far, the state has reported 19,97,112 cases. The toll remained at 21,203 as no new death was reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)