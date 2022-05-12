Left Menu

French prosecutors probe death linked to E. coli at Nestle pizza plant

coli infections linked to a pizza factory for Nestle's Buitoni brand that possibly led to the death of one person. An investigation was opened on Thursday on charges of the involuntary manslaughter of one person, the injuring of 14 others and breaches of food safety requirements, a spokesperson for the Paris prosecutor's office said.

French prosecutors have launched a preliminary criminal investigation after E. coli infections linked to a pizza factory for Nestle's Buitoni brand that possibly led to the death of one person.

An investigation was opened on Thursday on charges of the involuntary manslaughter of one person, the injuring of 14 others and breaches of food safety requirements, a spokesperson for the Paris prosecutor's office said. Nestle France was not immediately available for comment.

France's RMC and BFM radio, which first reported the news, said local health authorities have confirmed 56 E.coli cases, with almost all of the victims aged between one and 17 years. Escherichia coli, or E.coli bacteria, normally live in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Although many strains of the bacteria are harmless, certain strains can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

