Three new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,157 on Thursday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The new cases were registered in East Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has four active cases, while 37,954 people have recovered from the disease and 747 have migrated to other states thus far. The recovery rate stood at 98.8 per cent.

The death toll stood at 452 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours. The state has to date tested over 3.36 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 116 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 2.5 per cent.

