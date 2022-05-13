Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Abortion rights groups push to turn anger into action

In the days after a draft leaked showing the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade and a national right to abortion, the left-wing group MoveOn doubled its weekly fundraising. A Michigan effort to place abortion rights on the ballot gained more than 13,000 new volunteer sign-ups. And on Saturday, hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to attend more than 300 rallies in a coordinated nationwide demonstration.

WHO not yet notified of North Korea COVID outbreak, it says

A World Health Organization official said on Thursday the U.N. global health agency had yet to receive any formal notification of North Korea's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak.

North Korea had never previously confirmed a COVID infection, although South Korean and U.S. officials have said there could have been cases in the isolated country, given its trade and travel with China before it sealed its border to block the virus in early 2020.

U.S. will share COVID-19 vaccine technology, Biden tells global summit

The United States will share technologies used to make COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization and is working to expand rapid testing and antiviral treatments for hard-to-reach populations, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

Speaking at the second global COVID-19 summit, Biden called on Congress to provide additional funds so that the U.S. may contribute more to the global pandemic response.

COVID-19 deaths cross 2 million mark in the European region - WHO

The World Health Organization on Thursday said COVID-19 deaths have exceeded https://bit.ly/3Mdz5ge the 2 million mark for countries in the WHO European Region.

Symptoms linger two years for some; inflammatory protein patterns may provide long COVID clues

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. COVID-19 symptoms still afflict many two years later

Beijing denies lockdown rumours as Shanghai hunts elusive COVID

Beijing denied it was heading for lockdown as panic buying gripped the capital on Thursday, while Shanghai combed the city for lingering COVID-19 cases in the hope of clearing the way to escape from weeks of painful restrictions. Daily cases in Beijing have remained in the dozens, a tiny fraction of the outbreak in Shanghai and what other cities around the world now shrug off as they look to "live with the virus".

No plans now to share COVID vaccines with North Korea, White House says

The Biden administration has no plans now to share COVID-19 vaccines with North Korea, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. North Korea reported its first COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, calling it the "gravest national emergency" and ordering a national lockdown, with state media saying an Omicron variant had been detected in the capital, Pyongyang.

Biden marks one million U.S. COVID deaths after losing political battles

President Joe Biden on Thursday commemorated the COVID-19 deaths of 1 million people in the United States, marking what he called "a tragic milestone" and urging Americans to "remain vigilant" during the ongoing pandemic. In a statement, Biden acknowledged the impact of the deaths on families left behind and urged the country not to "grow numb to such sorrow."

U.S. FDA commissioner to testify about infant formula before House panel next week

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf is set to testify before the House Appropriations Committee on May 19 his agency's resposne to an infant formula shortage in the country, the panel said Thursday.

Massachusetts to pay $56 million over deadly COVID outbreak at veterans' home

The state of Massachusetts on Thursday agreed to pay $56 million to resolve a lawsuit by families of veterans who contracted COVID-19 during an outbreak at a veterans' care center that killed 84 people early in the pandemic. The proposed settlement would resolve a pending federal class action lawsuit by families of veterans who died as a result of the 2020 outbreak at Holyoke Soldiers' Home, one of the deadliest to have occurred at a U.S. nursing facility.

