N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as outbreak spreads -KCNA
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-05-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 02:52 IST
At least one person confirmed to have COVID-19 has died in North Korea, state media said on Friday, offering the first statistics a day after the country confirmed its first outbreak since the pandemic began.
A fever of unidentified origin has spread in North Korea since late April, and 187,800 people are currently being treated in isolation, KCNA news agency reported.
