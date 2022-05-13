N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as outbreak spreads -KCNA

At least one person confirmed to have COVID-19 has died in North Korea, state media said on Friday, offering the first statistics a day after the country confirmed its first outbreak since the pandemic began.

A fever of unidentified origin has spread in North Korea since late April, and 187,800 people are currently being treated in isolation, KCNA news agency reported.

