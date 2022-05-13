Tighter monetary policy right response to inflation - UK minister
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's minister for Brexit opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said on Friday that a tighter monetary policy and constrained fiscal policy would be the right response to control inflation and help ease a cost-of-living crisis.
"The right responses are tighter monetary policy, which is the responsibility of the Bank of England, and constrained fiscal policy," the pro-Brexit lawmaker told Times Radio.
"An emergency budget is not likely to be an answer to this. What is going to be an answer are essentially long-term measures combined with the immediate help that's been given to people who are particularly affected."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bank of England
- Times Radio
- Britain
- Brexit
ALSO READ
Bank of England raises interest rate to highest in 13 years
INSTANT VIEW-Bank of England raises rates to 1% despite recession risk
INSTANT VIEW-Bank of England raises rates to 1% despite recession risk
Bank of England raises rates to 1% despite recession risk
UK names LSE academic Dhingra to Bank of England MPC