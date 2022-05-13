Tighter monetary policy right response to inflation - UK minister

Britain's minister for Brexit opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said on Friday that a tighter monetary policy and constrained fiscal policy would be the right response to control inflation and help ease a cost-of-living crisis.

"The right responses are tighter monetary policy, which is the responsibility of the Bank of England, and constrained fiscal policy," the pro-Brexit lawmaker told Times Radio.

"An emergency budget is not likely to be an answer to this. What is going to be an answer are essentially long-term measures combined with the immediate help that's been given to people who are particularly affected."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)