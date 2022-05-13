Left Menu

Russia would consider North Korea request for COVID vaccine supply

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:55 IST
Russia would consider North Korea request for COVID vaccine supply
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russia will promptly consider any request from North Korea for COVID-19 vaccine supplies, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"North Korean comrades are well aware of our various inoculations, they are aware of our extensive experience with COVID," Peskov said. "If there are appeals from Pyongyang, they will be dealt with promptly."

At least one person confirmed to have COVID-19 has died in North Korea and hundreds of thousands have shown fever symptoms, state media said on Friday, offering hints at the potentially dire scale of the country's first confirmed outbreak of the pandemic.

