Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Explainer-How N.Korea's COVID-19 outbreak could ignite a major health crisis and more

N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'

At least one person confirmed to have COVID-19 has died in North Korea and hundreds of thousands have shown fever symptoms, state media said on Friday, offering hints at the potentially dire scale of the country's first confirmed outbreak of the pandemic. The data represents an unprecedented admission of an "explosive" outbreak in a country that had reported no previous confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and could mark grave public health, economic and political crisis for the isolated regime.

Explainer-How N.Korea's COVID-19 outbreak could ignite a major health crisis

North Korea's admission that it is battling an "explosive" COVID-19 outbreak has raised concerns that the virus could devastate a country with an under-resourced health system, limited testing capabilities, and no vaccine program. The isolated North confirmed on Thursday its first COVID-19 infections since the pandemic emerged more than two years ago, shifting to the "maximum emergency epidemic prevention system" and imposing a national lockdown. On Friday it reported its first COVID-related death.

N.Korea gets offers of aid to fight COVID as it lacks vaccines

North Korea is facing its first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak with no known vaccine program, sparking new calls for the government to accept aid that could save lives, help protect its battered economy, and possibly lead to a diplomatic opening.

The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday it intends to help the North, including by providing vaccines, and that specific measures would be discussed with Pyongyang.

Shanghai aiming for zero-COVID at the community level by mid-May - city official

Shanghai is aiming to reach zero-COVID at the community level in the next few days and will then start to steadily ease traffic restrictions and open shops, the city's deputy mayor Wu Qing said on Friday. Though the situation is improving, the fight against China's biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak "still requires the joint exertions of every citizen", Wu told a briefing.

Shanghai aims to defeat COVID over next week as Beijing hunkers down

Locked-down Shanghai aims to ringfence its COVID outbreak over the next week, officials said on Friday, while residents in China's capital Beijing largely heeded the advice of authorities to work from home to stem the virus' spread. Easing weeks of punishing restrictions in the commercial hub would bring relief to China's battered economy, although there is growing concern that Beijing may yet take a similar course of action if it fails to get a nascent outbreak under control.

Kids later than sooner. South Korean women freeze eggs as child-rearing costs surge

In South Korea, fewer women are having children and those who do are in no rush. The sky-high costs of housing and education make financial security a must. Social mores also dictate the need to be married. Lim Eun-young, a 34-year-old public servant, says she is not ready to start a family due to the costs and as she only began dating her boyfriend several months ago. But worried that her biological clock is ticking, she had some of her eggs frozen in November.

England's COVID prevalence falls again - ONS survey

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England fell to 1 in 45 people in the week ending May 7, the Office for National Statistics' Infection Survey said, down from an estimated 1 in 35 people who had the infection the previous week.

Hungary culls huge duck flock after bird flu found on farm near Romania -OIE

Hungarian authorities culled more than 91,000 ducks after reporting an outbreak of the severe H5N1 bird flu virus on a duck farm near the Romanian border, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday. The outbreak on a farm in the eastern town of Nyírbator killed 2,500 ducks, with the rest of the 94,000-strong flock culled as part of containment measures, the Paris-based OIE said, citing information from Hungarian authorities.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Streets in Beijing were quiet on Friday as residents heeded the advice of authorities to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19, while officials in locked-down Shanghai said they aimed to defeat the virus this month. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Switzerland authorizes Moderna's COVID vaccine for 6-11-year-olds

Moderna Inc said on Friday Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic had authorized the use of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 to 11 years. The approval is for the vaccine's two-dose series of 50 microgram per dose, Moderna added.

