Left Menu

Maha records 263 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 263 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.The states COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,80,337 and death toll reached 1,47,853.On Thursday, the state had recorded 231 new cases and one fatality. The case fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 1.87 per cent.The state has 1,455 active cases now.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:34 IST
Maha records 263 COVID-19 cases, two deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 263 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,80,337 and death toll reached 1,47,853.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 231 new cases and one fatality. Mumbai recorded 155 new cases and one death on Friday. Another fatality was reported from neighbouring Thane district. The case fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 1.87 per cent.

The state has 1,455 active cases now. The districts of Nandurbar, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli have zero active cases. As many as 240 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the tally of recovered patients to 77,31,029. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.11 per cent.

As many as 28,541 coronavirus tests were conducted since Thursday evening, taking the total of tests conducted so far to 8,05,09,470. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 263; New deaths: two; Active cases: 1,455; Tests conducted: 28,541.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022