NHA holds convention of health tech partners of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The National Health Authority (NHA) organized an exclusive convention for technology partners of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) at New Delhi on 13th May 2022. The event brought together representatives from over 40 health tech organizations from the government and private sector to discuss the different ways in which the digital health ecosystem of India can be strengthened further.

Addressing the participants, Dr. R. S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said – "The core objective of ABDM is to leverage technology to deliver health services to remotest areas of the country. To address the lack of infrastructure and access to doctors, ABDM envisages all healthcare-related activities to move online. For this, it is imperative that we take up the onboarding of healthcare professionals and health facilities in the national registries of HPR (Healthcare Professionals Registry) and HFR (Health Facilities Registry) being built by ABDM. The health tech players can bring in innovative solutions with lesser steps to onboard professionals & facilities using the open APIs published. They can further train other small players on ABDM onboard process and spread awareness about benefits of registering in HFR/HPR."

"We also seek inputs from the health tech partners as to how we can activate the ecosystem for building digital public goods (DPGs), expanding the scope of DPGs like online reservation system (ORS) created by NIC, blood bank by NIC/CDAC, universal immunization, NOTTO, and also taking them to the end-users in a more structured and easily adaptable manner." – Dr. Sharma added further.

The team from ABDM organized a few informative sessions on the scheme updates, upcoming features under ABDM and the challenges faced on the way. Between each session, the floor was left open for an open-house discussion and feedback session. The participants shared key learnings and suggestions based on their on-ground experience and deep understanding of the market as well as user behavior.

The NHA team also felicitated the developers of 40 digital health solutions integrated with ABDM with certificates. The convention participants represented the below ABDM integrated solutions (listed category-wise in no particular order):

HMIS solutions like e-Hospital by NIC, e-Sushrut by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Noida, Medmantra by Apollo Hospitals, MediXcel by Plus91 Technologies Private Limited, EkaCare by Orbi Health, Bahmni by Thoughtworks Technologies, DocOn by DocOn Technologies, Bajaj Finserv Health for Doctors and Bajaj Finserv Health App by Bajaj Finserve Health Limited, DrucareOne by Drucare Pvt Ltd, Athma by Narayana Health Limited and Amrit by Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute.

LMIS solution like Patient Registration Application by Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Centralised Laboratory Information Management Systems (CLIMS) by SRL Limited and CrelioHealth by Crelio Health Software.

Health Tech solutions like Practo by Practo Technologies, Verraton Health by Verraton Health Pvt. Ltd, MarSha Health Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) by MarSha Healthcare, Indian Joint Registry (IJR) by NEC Software Solutions India, Paytm by One97 Communications Limited, JioHealthHub by Reliance Digital Health Limited, Raxa by Raxa Health Information Services Private Limited, Doxper by InformDS Technologies Private Limited, MEDPlat by ArguSoft India Ltd, Pristyn Care by GHV Advanced Care Private Limited, ALA CARE by Alafied Solutions Private Limited and Curelink by Curelink Private Limited

Personal Health Records (PHR) app like Aarogya Setu by National Informatics Centre (NIC), DigiLocker by National e-Governance Division, DRiefcase by Driefcase Healthtech Pvt Ltd and DocPrime by DocPrime Technologies

Other health tech solutions developed by Central and State Governments like CoWIN by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Nikshay by Central TB Division, MoHFW, e-Aarogya by Health Department DNH & DD, ANM AP HEALTH app for Andhra Pradesh Medical Staff and EHR by Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department, CPHC-NCD Software by National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW), Transaction Management System (TMS) and Beneficiary Identification System (BIS) of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) by National Health Authority (NHA), National Viral Hepatitis Control Program (NVHCP), Integrated Health Management System by West Bengal Health and Family Welfare, Reproductive & Child Health (RCH) Portal and Anmol application of National Health Mission (NHM) by NIC and e-Sanjeevani by C-DAC Mohali.

Speaking on the feedback received from the ABDM partners, Dr. Praveen Gedam, Additional CEO & Mission Director, ABDM said - "The discussions with the integrators were very fruitful. We received good feedback on the technical issues faced by different HMIS, LMIS, health tech, health locker and other solution providers in onboarding of patients as well as doctors. Their perspective on the practical challenges and suggestions on process improvisations have been duly noted by the ABDM team. We look forward to incorporate these and develop a more robust ecosystem."

(With Inputs from PIB)