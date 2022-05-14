Left Menu

China reports 2,072 new COVID cases on May 13 vs 2,532 a day earlier

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2022 07:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 07:24 IST
China reports 2,072 new COVID cases on May 13 vs 2,532 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 2,072 new coronavirus cases on May 13, of which 276 were symptomatic and 1,796 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compares with 2,532 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 331 symptomatic and 2,201 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There was one new death, bringing the death toll to 5,206. As of May 13, mainland China had confirmed 221,565 coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022