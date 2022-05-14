Left Menu

Ladakh reports three fresh COVID-19 cases

Ladakhs COVID-19 caseload increased to 28,256 on Saturday as three more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.Of the fresh cases, two were detected in Leh and one in Kargil, they said.The death toll remained unchanged at 228.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 28,256 on Saturday as three more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, two were detected in Leh and one in Kargil, they said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 228. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at nine. So far, 28,019 COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

