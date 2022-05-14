Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 19:29 IST
Outpatient dept in hospital renovated, opened
Udhagamandalam, May 14 ({PTI) A state-of-the-art outpatients department (OPD) of the Government Lawley Hospital in nearby Coonoor was inaugurated on Saturday by Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J. Radhakrishnan.

Renovated at a cost of Rs 80 lakh, the hospital would have all the facilities that private hospitals have, Radhakrishnan said.

Stating that all diseases, including coronavirus, are under control, he said steps are being taken to fill the vacancies in health services.

Radhakrishnan reviewed and inspected the dialysis unit, paediatric unit and that of general medicine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

