Left Menu

Maha records 248 COVID-19 cases, one death

The caseload in the state rose to 78,80,585 and death toll reached 1,47,854.On Friday, Maharashtra had reported 263 cases and one fatality.As many as 263 patients recovered during the day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 19:29 IST
Maha records 248 COVID-19 cases, one death
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 248 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

The lone death was reported in Mumbai. The caseload in the state rose to 78,80,585 and death toll reached 1,47,854.

On Friday, Maharashtra had reported 263 cases and one fatality.

As many as 263 patients recovered during the day. So far 77,31,292 patients have recovered from the infection in Maharashtra.

The state has 1,439 active cases now.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- comprising Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and other adjoining areas -- recorded 170 new cases, including 131 in the country's financial capital alone.

The Pune division -- covering Pune, Satara and Solapur districts -- witnessed 63 fresh cases.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.11 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

As many as 28,032 coronavirus tests were conducted since Friday evening, taking the total of tests conducted so far to 8,05,37,502.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 248; New deaths: one; Active cases: 1,439; New tests conducted: 28,032.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022