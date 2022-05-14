Left Menu

Dy jailor dies of 'heart attack' in UP

The deputy jailor of Pilibhit district jail died due to suspected heart attack at his official residence here, police said on Saturday.Uday Raj Patel, the deceased, left the jail premises after 2 pm on Friday but did not return to work in the evening, jail superintendent Sashi Bhushan Singh said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-05-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 19:47 IST
Dy jailor dies of 'heart attack' in UP
  • Country:
  • India

The deputy jailor of Pilibhit district jail died due to suspected heart attack at his official residence here, police said on Saturday.

Uday Raj Patel, the deceased, left the jail premises after 2 pm on Friday but did not return to work in the evening, jail superintendent Sashi Bhushan Singh said. He was 51.

A jail staff was sent to his house, where Patel was found unconscious. ''The jail staff first took the body to hospital where doctors declared him dead. According to them, Patel died of cardiac arrest,'' Singh said.

Patel was a native of Jaunpur and lived alone at his official residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022