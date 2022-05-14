Dy jailor dies of 'heart attack' in UP

The deputy jailor of Pilibhit district jail died due to suspected heart attack at his official residence here, police said on Saturday.

Uday Raj Patel, the deceased, left the jail premises after 2 pm on Friday but did not return to work in the evening, jail superintendent Sashi Bhushan Singh said. He was 51.

A jail staff was sent to his house, where Patel was found unconscious. ''The jail staff first took the body to hospital where doctors declared him dead. According to them, Patel died of cardiac arrest,'' Singh said.

Patel was a native of Jaunpur and lived alone at his official residence.

