Left Menu

Gujarat logs 31 fresh COVID-19 cases; active tally at 218

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-05-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 20:11 IST
Gujarat logs 31 fresh COVID-19 cases; active tally at 218
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Saturday recorded 31 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 12,24,688, an official from the state health department said.

While the toll remained steady at 10,944 with no fresh casualties, the count of recoveries reached 12,13,526 after 24 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

With this, the number of active cases has reached 218, of which two patients are on ventilator support, he said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 20 new cases, followed by Vadodara with six, Rajkot with three, and Bhavnagar and Surat one case each, it was stated.

As many as 23,786 people received their COVID-19 jab on Saturday, increasing the total number of doses administered so far to 10.83 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,688, new cases 31, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,526, active cases 218, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022