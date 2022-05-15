Left Menu

China reports 1,789 new COVID cases vs. 2,072 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 1,789 new coronavirus cases for May 14, of which 239 were symptomatic and 1,550 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. As of May 14, mainland China had reported 221,804 confirmed cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2022 07:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 07:27 IST
Mainland China reported 1,789 new coronavirus cases for May 14, of which 239 were symptomatic and 1,550 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compares with 2,072 new cases a day earlier - 276 symptomatic and 1,796 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were three new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,209. As of May 14, mainland China had reported 221,804 confirmed cases.

