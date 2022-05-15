Shanghai to start gradually reopening malls, other firms in COVID lockdown transition

The Chinese financial and manufacturing hub of Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons from Monday after weeks in a strict COVID-19 lockdown, the city's vice mayor told a media briefing on Sunday.

The city of 25 million people has been locked down for more than six weeks as its battles a COVID outbreak.

