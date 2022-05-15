Left Menu

Shanghai to start gradually reopening malls, other firms in COVID lockdown transition

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-05-2022 08:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 08:00 IST
The Chinese financial and manufacturing hub of Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons from Monday after weeks in a strict COVID-19 lockdown, the city's vice mayor told a media briefing on Sunday.

The city of 25 million people has been locked down for more than six weeks as its battles a COVID outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

