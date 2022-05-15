DYFI elects president, general secretary
- Country:
- India
CPI(M)'s youth wing DYFI on Sunday elected A A Rahim, a Rajya Sabha member from Kerala, and Himagnaraj Bhattacharya as its national president and general secretary respectively.
A DYFI functionary said that on the concluding day of the four-day national conference at Salt Lake here, the Leftist youth organisation elected its new central committee that comprises 77 people and an 18-member secretariat.
The new committee, in its first meeting, elected Rahim and Bhattacharya as DYFI national president and general secretary respectively, he said.
Sanjeev Kumar was elected as treasurer, the functionary said.
The central committee comprises 62 men and 15 women members, he said.
Of the 77 seats, 17 were left vacant which will be filled up by representatives of states to which these are allotted to, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Leftist
- Salt Lake
- Bhattacharya
- CPI(M
- Rahim
- Kerala
- Himagnaraj Bhattacharya
- A A Rahim
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
Kerala police rejects charges of leakage of case details to Vijay Babu
Santosh Trophy: West Bengal thrash Manipur to set up final clash with hosts Kerala
Gokulam Kerala's title charge halted by Churchill Brothers
Political parties condemn senior Kerala politician's anti-Muslim remarks
Kerala: Christian priest sentenced to 18 years RI for sexually assaulting four teen boys in 2017