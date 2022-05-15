Left Menu

DYFI elects president, general secretary

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 20:13 IST
DYFI elects president, general secretary
CPI(M)'s youth wing DYFI on Sunday elected A A Rahim, a Rajya Sabha member from Kerala, and Himagnaraj Bhattacharya as its national president and general secretary respectively.

A DYFI functionary said that on the concluding day of the four-day national conference at Salt Lake here, the Leftist youth organisation elected its new central committee that comprises 77 people and an 18-member secretariat.

The new committee, in its first meeting, elected Rahim and Bhattacharya as DYFI national president and general secretary respectively, he said.

Sanjeev Kumar was elected as treasurer, the functionary said.

The central committee comprises 62 men and 15 women members, he said.

Of the 77 seats, 17 were left vacant which will be filled up by representatives of states to which these are allotted to, he added.

